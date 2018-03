CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – A local charter plane service will soon begin offering regular round trip flights from Chattanooga to Memphis.

The Chattanooga-based Crystal Air, Inc. will offer round trip flights between Chattanooga and Memphis starting June 6.

Geared more towards companies with employees and executives working on both sides of the Volunteer State, Crystal Air says it will utilize the executive-class Cessna Caravan for the trips, currently priced at $575 round trip.

The flights will be on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, leaving Chattanooga at 7:30 a.m. and leaving Memphis at 5:30 p.m.

Crystal Air says it will utilize the general aviation terminal at both airports, meaning passengers won't need to wait in ticket lines and TSA security checkpoints.

