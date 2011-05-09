Ringgold students return to school

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- For some students it was back to class, as usual.

Justin Gregory said, "We are here, you can't be mad, this is the new home."

For others it was a bit unusual.

Tirzah Carroll said, "It is. It's not what I expected at all."

Justin Price said, "I'm used to being in school, work, and sleep."

Those are three things Price hasn't gotten much of since April 27th when storms left his school, and much of the city of Ringgold, in ruins.

Blue Nation students will form a new community spirit using their rival's building, Heritage High School.

Price said, "It is weird for the seniors because we aren't walking down our halls for the last time. We aren't graduating from our school."

Of the 8 people killed in the storm, 2 of those were Ringgold students. Adam Carroll and Chelsea Black were both victims of the storms rage.

Monday they were remembered in a memorial DVD, and in memory.

Principal Sharon Vaughn said, "In times like these you depend on every ounce of strength you have. You know, your faith, your friends."

Many students say adjusting to the new surroundings will be the most difficult part, but with 3 weeks until graduation, many of the senior class like Justin Gregory say putting behind the events of April 27th will be the most challenging

Gregory said, "It was one of those things that when I got there and looked around, it was awful. It was hard to look at."

Despite dark times, seniors told us what's easiest to focus on is a bright future ahead.

For changes to after school programs and bus routes visit http://www.catoosa.k12.ga.us/