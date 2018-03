The Rhea County Executive charged with soliciting prostitution has been granted judicial diversion.

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) - The Rhea County Executive, George Thacker, was charged Friday with soliciting prostitution in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police spokesman Darrell DeBusk tells Eyewitness News Thacker was charged Friday evening after he allegedly offered fifty dollars to an undercover police officer in exchange for a sexual favor.

Thacker was booked into the Knox County Jail and immediately released without having to post bond, according to DeBusk, stating that he was not a threat to himself or others.

No arraignment date has been set yet for Thacker.

If convicted, Thacker could face up to 6 months in jail and a $500.