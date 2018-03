CALHOUN, GORDON COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- Calhoun Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing copper from a local business.

Police Chief Garry Moss says around 3:45 Sunday morning, patrolling officers noticed a vehicle with its lights off turn into the Artisans Plant on South River Street.

While trying to find the driver, 44-year-old Ronald Eugene Broyles was questioned by the officers after he appeared from a nearby ditch.

It was determined Broyles did not belong at the business, which lead to his arrest.

He is currently being held at the Gordon County Jail on charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, possession of burglary tools during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects, with more pending.