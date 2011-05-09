TVA, Unum donate interactive teaching tools to magnet school

Fourth grade teacher, Lindsey Starnes, uses the Promethean Board with her students during class.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Seven Chattanooga schools will now have the latest in teaching tools, thanks to a donation from TVA and Unum.

TVA and Unum donated $70,000 worth of Promethean interactive whiteboards at the Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy, Monday.

The boards will allow teachers to show videos and slideshow presentations, pull up websites, and even allow students to take part in interactive polls.

"Hopefully this will spark some imagination and creativity… some different ways of learning and thinking," says Tom White, Senior Vice President at Unum.

Representatives from Unum, TVA and the Hamilton County Department of Education were all on hand for the presentation.

The interactive boards will be installed in the science lab and all third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms at Calvin Donaldson. As well as in the six other TVA's downtown partner schools.