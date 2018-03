CLEVLAND, TN. (AP) - The president and CEO of Wacker Chemical Corp.-North America presented a check for $150,000 to Cleveland State Community College during his commencement speech to the Class of 2011.

Ingomar Kovar, who is from Austria, told graduates that when he was asked to deliver the commencement speech he had to look up what it was on the Internet site Wikipedia.

Kovar also told students during the Saturday speech that success requires effort, according to the Cleveland Daily Banner. And he reminded them to learn from their mistakes.

Wacker is a Munich, Germany-based solar industry supplier. It recently broke ground on a $1.5 billion polysilicon plant in northern Bradley County.

CSCC president Carl Hite said the donation would be used to update the college's technology building.

