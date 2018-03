HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)—The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has added two suspects to the "12 Most Wanted" list.

The first is 39-year-old Kisha Michelle White, who is wanted for a probation violation from a conviction of attempted second degree murder.

During this time she was arrested on two separate dates for passing worthless checks and theft over $500.00.

The second suspect is 36-year-old Johnny Clayton Jenkins, who is wanted on multiple charges of burglary of an auto, burglary, theft and credit card fraud.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects, you're asked to call the sheriff's office.