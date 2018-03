CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police say they arrested a man who showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say 28-year-old Kevin Daniel arrived at Parkridge Hospital around 1:30 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound in the groin.

Earlier in the morning investigators were called to J.J.'s Lounge on Glass Street on reports of a gun fight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings for two different guns and blood, but no victim.

Daniel was transferred to Erlanger Medical Center where he was treated and released. Daniel, who was wanted on three outstanding warrants, was arrested and taken to jail.

Police have yet to identify the other suspect in the J.J.'s Lounge shooting.

