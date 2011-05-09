Amazon proposes 3 distribution centers in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amazon.com has proposed building three more distribution centers in Nashville or Knoxville, Tenn., just as the political debate over the Internet retailer's tax burden in Tennessee is heating up.

Amazon.com says in an April 29 state filing that it would invest $180 million and hire about 1,700 full-time and 2,000 part-time or seasonal workers within two years if it goes ahead with the plan. That would more than double the company's $139 million footprint in Tennessee in Hamilton and Bradley county distribution centers.

Yet the push by some of the state's top Republican lawmakers to force Amazon.com to collect sales tax from Tennessee purchases could scuttle the plans at a time when job growth is a key focus. Hearings on legislation to force Amazon to collect taxes happen this week.

