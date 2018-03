CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The two girls, who disappeared Sunday night from the Brainerd area, have been found.

A Chattanooga Police spokesperson says 6-year-old Kavisha Smith and 4-year-old Jatasia Madry were hiding under a bed at their neighbor's home on Sylvan Avenue.

The girls walked home Monday morning around 8:30 following an extensive search by police.

Kavisha told investigators she and her cousin ran to the home because someone was chasing them and were told by the neighbor's 12-year-old daughter to hide under the bed.

Police believe the pair fell asleep while hiding.

Investigators are still working on the case, but charges aren't expected to be filed.