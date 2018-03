SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN. (WRCB)-- The Signal Mountain Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman.

Police say 44-year-old Gail Nowacki Palmgren was last seen April 30th, on Signal Mountain.

She has not made contact with any member of her family since then.

Palmgren is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 135 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She drives a dark red, 4-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a personalized Alabama tag reading: "EAZY ST".

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Signal Mountain Police Department at 423-886-2123.