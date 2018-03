CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A Tennessee State Trooper found himself in the line of fire Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police say Trooper Gordon Roberts was working an over-time assignment on I-24 when he heard a loud bang.

Trooper Roberts then realized the passenger and front windows of his patrol vehicle were shattered from gunfire.

Investigators believe the round was fired from the Eastlake Courts area.

The officer wasn't injured, but did receive medical attention as a precaution.

Given the distance, it's unclear who fired the shot but CPD Investigators are following up on the incident.