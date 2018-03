CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- This weekend's Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a suspect wanted for the burglary of an apartment in North Chattanooga.

The incident happened back in December on North Morgan Lane.

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Thomas Ballew, or "Anthony Ray" allegedly gained access to the apartment by breaking a window.

The victim says he stole over $8,000 worth of property and destroyed a television worth almost $7,500.

Ballew's last known address is on Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy and is 5'10" and weighs around 140 lbs.

The suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary, theft over $1000, and felony vandalism.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.

Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.