CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's teamed up in Chattanooga for National Women's Build Week.

Youlanda and Victoria Gray are got a peek at their first home.

Across the country, crews of only women worked on homes for the organization.

During the local build Saturday, the house was fit with siding and the next step is putting on sheet rock.

Gray says the new house will change her life and those of her four children.

"Moving in, you know, not paying rent, but a mortgage; leaving my children with something," says Youlanda Gray.

The Gray's first home is expected to be ready by the end of July.