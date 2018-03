CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A head-on collision on Highway 48 claims three lives Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:30 pm about one mile east of Menlo, Georgia.

A GSP Troopers tells Eyewitness News drivers from both cars died at the scene. One child involved died while being airlifted to Erlanger with a fourth person, who was seriously injured.

The names of those killed are being withheld while investigators work to notify family members.

More details will be released pending the on-going investigation.