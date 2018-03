HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A series of town hall meetings has been scheduled to give tornado victims a chance to meet with aid workers.

The meetings are scheduled in Jackson County, Monrovia, Limestone County and Moulton.

There will also be a kickball tournament for kids in Monrovia to allow parents more time to focus on the various disaster relief programs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and Small Business Administration will be among the workers staffing the events. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, is organizing the meetings.

Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.