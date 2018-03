CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- An arson suspect was arrested Friday afternoon following an investigation of an April blaze.

The house fire in question occurred on April 18th of this year on Wheeler Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Captain Anthony Moore says Lebron Eason was sleeping in a normally vacant home that night, when the sound of someone flicking a lighter woke him up.

Eason told investigators that 35-year-old Mesco Freeman set fire to a piece of material, and then threw it at him.

Eason chased Freeman as she fled from the home, but decided to try putting out the flames, which proved unsuccessful.

He called 911, but didn't stick around for them to arrive due to outstanding warrants.

Mesco was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail, Friday, on aggravated arson charges.

Eason was arrested several days later on un-related charges.