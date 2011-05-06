WRCB, US101 to host tornado relief concert special

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - WRCB Channel 3 as well as radio partners US-101, 103.7 KISS-FM, My 98.1, and Rock 105 will host a relief concert to raise money for local Red Cross relief efforts.

Called "Coming Together After The Storm", the event will air May 21st from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., live from the Tennessee Aquarium in Downtown Chattanooga. Listen to the radio stations beginning at 6:00 p.m. for information on how to help.

The public is invited to come down to the outdoor pavilion between the two sections of the aquarium. Not ticket is required for the free concert.

The event will feature performances from country music artists Jacob Lyda and Mallary Hope. Several Channel 3 Eyewitness News personalities will also be on hand.

Lyda is from Stevenson, Alabama. His parents experienced extensive damage to their house in the tornado outbreak, and both of their vehicles were destroyed. The garage where Jacob and his father restore classic trucks was leveled; the two trucks inside were also destroyed.

Jacob, now based in Nashville, still owns property in Stevenson; the roof of the house was smashed and distressed by trees and other debris, and all of the windows were blown out. and saw his home severely damaged during the recent tornado outbreak.

"Thankfully everyone in my family is okay," Jacob said on his website. "My family is working through major damage to our possessions and property - it's going to be a long road. My thoughts & prayers go out to friends & neighbors who have lost their lives in this devastating tragedy."

Hope is from Dalton, Georgia. According to her biography on CMT, Mallary Hope grew up singing in her father's church in little Cohutta, Ga. At 21, she signed with MCA Records, which released her debut single, "Love Lives On," in 2009. The song is told from the point of view of a widow with a child, missing the man she loves. The lyric sprang from a conversation that she had with her older sister. Hope's brother-in-law is in the Army and was deployed to Iraq on Aug. 3, 2009.

For 55 years, WRCB-TV has donated its airwaves and airtime for numerous telethons, including the annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive, to help our neighbors from across the Tennessee Valley whenever they are in need.

This is the second relief effort organized by Channel 3 and its radio partners. Two days after the storm, listeners and viewers filled four tractor trailers and donated $20,000 to Operation: Good Neighbor.