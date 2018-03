RED BANK, TN. (WRCB)-- A Red Bank man is behind bars after various drugs and weapons were found in an apartment Friday morning.

Red Bank Police say 24-year-old Ronald Taylor was arrested following a search of the Hendricks Boulevard apartment by the SWAT team.

A large quantity of marijuana, mushrooms, ecstasy and assorted pills were found along with five handguns and two rifles.

Over $4,200 in cash was also found inside the residence.

Taylor faces multiple charges ranging from possession of marijuana for resale to weapons charges.