CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)—Jesse Mathews, the man accused of fatally shooting a Chattanooga Police Officer, went before the judge Friday.

Mathews didn't enter a plea during the arraignment hearing and was appointed attorneys Lee Davis and Brian Hoss as his defense by Judge Steelman.

The suspect is accused of killing Sgt. Tim Chapin in the line of duty during an April 2nd robbery on Brainerd Road.

Mathews, who was wounded as well during the incident, entered the courtroom for the first time without using a wheelchair.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 16th