DEKALB COUNTY, AL. (WRCB)-- Students in two DeKalb County, Alabama schools will return to the classroom after seven days of absence following the April 27th storms.

Deputy Christy Hardin with Dekalb County EMA says Henagar and Ider schools will open Monday, May 9th.

Alabama's Department of Education is expected to make a decision on whether the seven missed days will be waved, or if extra hours will be added to the school day.

Also in DeKalb, Plainview students will attend Sylvania High School on Monday.

Officials tell us the tornadoes caused $15 million in damage at Plainview High School.

Students will have half-days, with Sylvania students attending class in the morning and Plainview students in the afternoon.