To view an interactive version of this map, go to: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/?n=meso_tracks

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The National Weather Service in Morristown is asking for your help to identify possible tornado paths.

On Friday, the NWS published a map on their website of areas where the Doppler radar indicated possible tornadoes.

They are asking residents in East Tennessee to take a look at the map and report to them if:

1. If you live within a mile of any of these tracks.

2. Have seen damage indicative of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes.

3. Do not know of a tornado track in that area.

If you live in one of these areas and have damage that has yet to be reported, email the National Weather Service at sr-mrx.webmaster@noaa.gov.

Here is a map of confirmed tornado paths, identified by the National Weather Service.