GA school board to consider makeup day waivers

ATLANTA (WRCB/AP) - The Georgia Board of Education will consider a request by local school systems for waivers on making up school days lost because of tornadoes that struck the state last week.

The state board will consider the requests Friday afternoon.

Meriwether County school officials want to declare the school year over for 725 students. A tornado tore the roof and walls off their school last week.

The Griffin-Spalding School System is asking for a waiver to cover one day students missed after a tornado destroyed 90 homes, damaged 350 others and left some roads impassable.

State school Superintendent John Barge says officials in Catoosa County, where eight people were killed by tornadoes, are still evaluating their situation and aren't asking for waivers yet.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Board of Education waived makeup days for students affected by last week's storms.

