CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A man is shot in the head Thursday afternoon while sitting on the porch of a Tunnel Boulevard residence.

Police say shots were fired from a blue vehicle traveling south on Tunnel Boulevard around 3:30 pm.

One of those bullets hit 21-year-old Darrell Armour Jr. in the head.

The victim was alert while he was taken to Erlanger, where is listed in critical condition for the life threatening injury.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department.