CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A man is in critical condition after he is severely burned in Friday morning blaze.

The incident happened at a camper near a home on Kellys Ferry Road around 4:00 am.

Fire investigators say 52-year-old Anthony Webb and his brother were using a propane heater to stay warm, while staying in the camper.

When firefighters arrived, Webb was sitting on the steps of the home and appeared to be severely burned.

The victim's brother, Tommy Webb, told firefighters he extinguished the blaze after he somehow caught his clothes on fire.

The camper was fully engulfed in flames before fire crews put them out.

The victim suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to 90% of his body was taken to Erlanger, where he is listed in critical condition.

He is expected to be transported to a burn unit in Augusta, Georgia.

The camper was a total loss.