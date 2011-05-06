Returning items found after the storm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Returning items found after the storm

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Many of you have found debris in your yard that doesn't belong to you, pictures, documents, and other things.

Now there's a Facebook page dedicated to reuniting people with those lost pictures.

It's called "Pictures and Documents found after the April 27th Tornadoes", there you can post what you've found. Because of the site, some pictures have already been returned to their owners.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.