NASCAR Notes: Bayne released from Mayo Clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne has been released from the Mayo Clinic after being treated for what doctors are calling an inflammatory condition.

Roush Fenway Racing says Bayne is expected to return to racing this season, although the team has not established a definite timeframe.

He will not run Friday night's Nationwide Series event at Darlington Raceway.

Bayne was admitted last week for nausea, fatigue and double vision. Mayo Clinic neurologist Brian Crum says in a statement that the nausea and fatigue have cleared up, and Bayne will continue to be treated for the vision impairment.

Crum says Bayne's condition is not life-threatening or career-ending.

Montoya: Issues with Newman were settled on track
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - Juan Pablo Montoya says his issues with Ryan Newman were settled on the track at Richmond last week.

Montoya and Newman were involved in two separate on-track incidents at Richmond International Raceway, and Newman talked of payback after the race. The two had no confrontation, however.

Montoya was playing in a golf tournament Thursday honoring late NASCAR executive and former Darlington Raceway President Jim Hunter. Montoya says it "pointless" to discuss the incidents further.

He says he had been wrecked by Newman many times in the past and had never retaliated before last Saturday at Richmond International Raceway.

The Sprint Cup series runs at Darlington on Saturday night with the Southern 500.

