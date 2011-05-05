Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting On Tunnel Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are trying to piece together a drive by-shooting that sent a young man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Friends and neighbors say, it's time to stop the violence.

"We wasn't gone no more than five minutes, I would we turned and came back to this. It's shocking you know, where are these kids getting guns is what I wanna know," says Trop Davis.

Davis and his brothers own the house at 1006 Tunnel Boulevard.

"We was all just hanging out in the yard," adds Davis.

Davis left and just minutes later, his cell phone rang. Someone said to get back, that a friend had been shot at Davis' house.

"That's what the officers was saying, something about he got shot in the head," says Davis.



"His condition is obviously critical but he was talking to us, he's about to go into surgery," says Assistant Chattanooga Police Chief Tim Carroll.

Davis says the man shot is known as Shoe Shine and he's in his early 20's.

"One of the neighbors says he seen some guys driving by and they caught my man standing in front of the house and shot him, I don't know what it's about, he's a nice guy," says Davis.

"We are familiar with him and he's head his run ins with the law, but I don't know how serious," says Carroll.

Carroll says it's too early to determine if the shooting is gang related. Investigators are talking to eyewitnesses.

Police say at least two cars were struck in the shooting. We found one parked a few blocks away. Police and neighbors want to get to the bottom of it.

"These kids are out here, doing their thing, and their thing is violence, don't know how to stop but it needs to be," says Davis.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect was in a small, blue, 4-door car. If you saw anything or have information that could lead to the suspect, call police.