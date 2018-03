BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (WRCB)-- Students in Bradley County haven't seen a classroom since the historic storms left portions of the county in ruins on April 27th.

They've missed seven days in all, which they won't be required to make-up.

Superintendent Johnny McDaniel says the Tennessee Department of Education has "granted forgiveness" to them and the calendar year will remain the same.

At least two schools, Michigan Avenue and Blue Springs elementary schools, were severely damaged.

McDaniels expects classes to resume on Monday, May 9th, with the exception of those two schools.

Parents of those elementary students will be notified on where their children will report Monday for class.

Busses are expected to run their normal routes.