May 5, 2011

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An impressive initial list of country music stars has aligned with CMT to raise money for tornado victims across the South.

Hank Williams Jr., Alabama, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will join other stars in a 90-minute benefit concert for tornado relief May 12 in Nashville, Tenn. Proceeds from the special will go to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

Last week's tornado outbreak was the second deadliest in U.S. history. It killed 329 people across seven states and left stretches of the South from Mississippi to Virginia in ruin. Alabama was especially hard hit.

This will be the second time in a year country artists have extended a helping hand after raising millions for Nashville, Tenn., area flood relief in 2010.

Online:

http://www.cmt.com

