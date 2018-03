CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Hamilton County Schools has announced that it will not extend the school year following closures last week.

Hamilton County Schools says they will waive the extra two days that schools were closed last week for weather reasons.

Hamilton County Schools builds in 13 extra days into its school calendar, beyond the state requirement of 180 days.

Of these, 6 are used for Professional Development and 7 are dedicated to inclement weather. Prior to the April 27 storms, Hamilton County Schools had already used the 7 allotted inclement weather days.

The system closed for two additional days after the tornadoes struck.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Scales asked the Tennessee Department of Education to waive the 180 school day requirement and approve a 178-day calendar for HCDE this year. The Department granted that request Thursday.