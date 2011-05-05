DeKalb schools to share campuses

FORT PAYNE, DEKALB COUNTY (WRCB) – School officials in DeKalb County have spelled out their plan to finish the school year.

In a release Thursday, Plainview High School Principal Westley King says the school has received "catastrophic damage to the main buildings, gymnasiums, cafeteria and DeKalb County Schools Coliseum."

As such, school officials have worked out a plan where Plainview High students will share a campus with Sylvania High School.

In the plan, Sylvania High students will attend classes beginning at 7:30 a.m and end the day at noon. Plainview High students will begin classes on the Sylvania campus at 1:00 p.m. and end their day at 5:30 p.m.

School officials say lunch will be served to Sylvania High students before they leave for the day and a bagged meal will be provided to Plainview students before they leave at 5:30.

Sylvania buses will remain on a normal schedule and Plainview buses will begin morning runs at 11:45 a.m.

School officials say graduation for both schools will remain unchanged. Sylvania High seniors will graduate on May 26 at 6:00 p.m. and Plainview High seniors will graduate May 27 at 7:00 p.m.

DeKalb County Schools says the damage at Plainview High School is estimated at $10 -$15 million.