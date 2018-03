CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Six more counties in Eastern Tennessee have been declared federal disaster areas.

Governor Bill Haslam announced Thursday Bledsoe, McMinn, Monroe and Rhea counties in Southeast Tennessee have been added to the list. The counties join Hamilton and Bradley which were declared federal disaster areas Monday.

Other disaster areas declared Thursday are Cocke County in Central East Tennessee –Knoxville area – and Johnson County in Northeast Tennessee – Tri-Cities area.

Thursday's declaration will allow residents in these counties apply federal relief through FEMA, receive low interest loans through the Small Business Administration and provide federal funds to local recovery efforts.

Residents who sustained losses in these counties can begin applying for assistance immediately through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by registering online at www.fema.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).