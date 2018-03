Community unites at Hamilton Place Mall Posted: Thursday, May 5, 2011 9:41 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 5, 2011 9:47 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Folks gathered at Hamilton Place Mall Wednesday night in unity after the storm. The mall wanted to do something so the community could come together. To remember those who've lost lives and property and give folks an opportunity to donate to the relief effort. People joined hands to form a human chain around the outside of the mall and all of those who participated brought a non-perishable food item. The Salvation Army worked with Hamilton Place for the event. They say response to the crisis has been great.