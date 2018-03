RED BANK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) Red Bank residents are still cleaning up from an EF-1 storm, many are without power.

Now residents are looking at a potential 33% property tax hike!

The City Manager says revenues are down and spending is up.

And there are unavoidable increases like the rising landfill charge, health insurance and 911expenses.

A series of public hearings will be held before a final decision is made.