IDER, DEKALB CO., AL (WRCB) North Alabama was hard hit by the storm.

Thirty four people died in DeKalb County alone, when tornadoes swept through the Tennessee Valley.

This is video from Sylvania and Shiloh, but the mayor of Ider, Alabama, says it's a "total disaster" there as well.

He says many people lost their homes. They are in need of everything, including hygiene items, and everything you can think of for a baby, including diapers, formula, even bottles.

You can drop off donations at the Ider Fire Department on Alabama Highway 75.