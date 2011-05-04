Prom Rescue: Ridgeland High Teen Helps Victims

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) - A Ridgeland High School student has found unique way to help fellow high school students who are victims of the storm.

Taylor York started out collecting prom dresses for girls who were victims of last week's storms. She hit Facebook with her plan and picked up the phone to call friends.

She went from collecting a few dozen dresses to about 300.

"I didn't know so many people would donate, it's a blessing definitely," says York.

Prom Rescue was flooded by people who wanted to help and offer up their formal wear. She says they've had donations from as far as Nashville, Dalton, and Rome.

"People were worried about their homes, and I know it's not a priority, but if I can give one girl a moment of happiness during this , it would be worth it all," adds York.

Prom Rescue has already fitted a few girls with dresses. Now they want to help anyone who needs a dress this prom season, whether they were victims of the storm or not.

Prom Rescue will be set up at Trenton City Hall on Saturday from 9 am to 4pm.