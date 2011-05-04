Spring City residents picking up the pieces

SPRING CITY, RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Along streets across the Tennessee Valley, homes have been wiped out.

Eyewitness News returned to Spring City in Rhea County, Wednesday, where the National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado caused damage.

No one was killed, but many families are just thankful to be alive.

"We're picking up what's left and salvageable, we're going to move on to the next chapter of our life, and carry on from there," says Jeremy Grogan.

All that's left for the Grogan's fits in the back of this small pick up truck. The good news is, this Spring City family can start another chapter.

"Once we sat down at another home, and relaxed, it sunk in how lucky we were, because it was intense," says Allen Grogan.

The Grogan's feel they survived the disaster on Evans Street because they had a plan, and stuck with it. They heard it coming grabbed grandma, activated their plan and they say that's why they're alive today.

"We ran to the tub with my mother, dove on top of her to make sure she was protected. Within 5 seconds it was gone. Seemed like an eternity, but it didn't last very long," says Allen Grogan.

As soon as the Grogans realized they were safe, they switched to rescue mode because neighbors had it much worse. Mobile homes left looking like a pile of tooth picks.

Come to find out everyone on their street was alive and also kicking it into rescue mode.

"The community all came together, I was really impressed with the way everyone came together to help," says Jeremy Grogan.

Inspectors are looking into another storm report near Spring City, where at least 19 homes were damaged.