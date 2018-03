CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Crime Stoppers and the Chattanooga Police Department's Property Crimes Division are seeking help in identifying a suspect from a recent bank robbery.

On April 26, 2011 at around 11:30 a.m. an unknown suspect entered the SunTrust Bank at 1969 Northpoint Blvd armed with a handgun.

He pointed the handgun at numerous employees, jumped the counter, and emptied a money drawer. The suspect then fled on foot with over $2000 cash.

The suspect was about 6'3" and around 240 or more pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, khaki pants, a long sleeve blue shirt with white horizontal stripes on it, a sleeveless jacket (which was unzipped) and a pair of what appeared to be gardening gloves.

If you have information on this Bank Robbery that could lead to an arrest, call Crimes Stoppers at 698-3333. Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.