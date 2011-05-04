UPDATED 1 : Storm victims beware: Officials warn of scammers

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) Officials continue to warn, as the rebuilding process begins, you need to be careful who you hire!

Thursday night. the City of Chattanooga, along with the National Center for the Prevention of Home Improvement Fraud hosted a free workshop.

Police, attorneys, insurance officials, even FEMA inspectors were all on-hand, to tell you what to look out for to keep from being scammed.

Here are some tips:

When someone offers to do a job, make sure you ask for ID.

Get estimates, and check references.

Get a written contract and make sure you see proof of insurance.

Never sign over an insurance check or pay for the project before it's complete.

They say don't put any money down.

Police say if anyone suspicious comes knocking on your door, call police and let them know.

