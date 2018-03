TRENTON, DADE CO, GA (WRCB) Within all the storm damage in our area, you may not have thought about the high schoolers getting ready for prom.

Some students in Dade and Catoosa Counties who lost their homes to the storm, also lost their prom dresses and one group is working to help them have a little joy in their lives!

On Facebook, Prom Rescue is asking you to donate dresses to their effort.

The group will have the dresses at Trenton City Hall Saturday for prom-goers to "shop" for prom.

That event is from nine to four.