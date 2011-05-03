Update: American Idol contestant closer to homecoming

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) It was an emotional wait, but 16 year old Lauren Alania has advanced to the top 4 on "American Idol".

Tears rolled down the 16 year old LFO High School sophmore as she found herself in the bottom two for the first time this season. But she survived to sing another week while Jacob Lusk was eliminated.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Local American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina may be returning home soon to help her community.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News has learned that the City of Chattanooga is working on a possible homecoming visit and parade. Lauren is from Rossville, Georgia.

According to City Councilman Andrae McGary, "Council approves resolution to waive fees for American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina's Chattanooga Homecoming Parade."

Lauren is currently in the top five on the Fox reality show. If she makes it into the top three, that comes with an automatic hometown visit.

Channel 3 has learned there is interest in a benefit concert but according to the Creative Services Director at the local Fox affiliate, "there is no planned concert featuring Lauren Alaina."

Stay with Channel 3 and our partners at the Times Free Press for details as they develop.