Deputies capture two men trying to steal heating and air units

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Bradley County Sheriff's deputies caught two men in the act of stealing HVAC units from a commercial building.

Deputies were providing security in areas of the county heavily damaged by tornadoes on Monday.

At about 7:00 PM deputies responded to Springplace Village at 2260 Springplace Road to check a citizen's report of looting.

Once on scene deputies made contact with Keith Marion Sewell and Frank Walter Weathers. The deputies observed the pair had loaded two air conditioning units and several pieces of OSB board into the back of their truck. The two said they had permission to take those items.



At that time deputies conducting the investigation were able to speak with the person the men identified as telling them they could take the damaged property. That person denied giving permission and the property owner concurred.

The HVAC units and OSB boards in the truck were valued at $600.



Sewell and Weathers were taken to the Bradley County Jail and charged with theft over $500. Each posted bail of $5,000 and they have been released.