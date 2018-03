CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Police have arrested a 9-year-old student with a gun at Eastside Elementary Tuesday.

Officers were called to the school shortly before 9:00 a.m. after a teacher found a loaded gun in the desk of student.

Investigators say the teacher overheard the student telling another student to look at the weapon. When the teacher went to the students desk, she found the gun.

Police say the child could have been in possession of the weapon for as long as two days, but are unsure where the student got the gun from.

Officers say the student admitted to being affiliated with a gang.

The student was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property.