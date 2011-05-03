Athens Police investigating two armed robberies

ATHENS, McMINN CO, TN (WRCB) Athens police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened early Monday morning.



The first robbery occurred around 5:30am at the Jiffy on Eastanallee.

The clerk told police, when she went to the door to go in she thought she saw something by the corner of the store. She says she hurried inside and began to lock the door when a male figure ran up waving a hand gun. The clerk says she then ran to the back and called police.

At that point the suspect ran toward the dumpster. He was wearing a gray shirt and black mask.



The other happened 30 minutes later at Valley Mart on West Madison Avenue. The clerk at this location told police, she had just unlocked the doors when a male suspect came it the store holding a small semi automatic gun, demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect the money in the register. At that point the suspect went behind the counter, took the money bag, then left.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, between 5'9 -6'0 tall. He was wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask.