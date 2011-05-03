Update: Body discovered in house fire

Fire Investigator Andrew Waters on the scene, trying to determine the cause of the fire.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Officials are still investigating a house fire on Ely Road that occurred Tuesday morning.

After firefighters had put out the fire, they discovered a body inside the house.

It has been identified as 54 year old James Curtis Peardon.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office reports that Peardon died from smoke inhalation.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death, as well as the cause of the fire, remains under investigation.

