Bradley County commissioner resigns

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) A Bradley County Commissioner who resigned will not go to jail.

Howard Thompson was accused of trying to purchase goods he knew were stolen to sell at his flea market.

In Criminal Court Tuesday, Thompson pleaded guilty and received a two year suspended sentence. That means he won't go to jail as long as he stays out of trouble.

Thompson had been a Commissioner for 17 years.

