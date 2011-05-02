MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Local veteran excited by killing of Osama

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The news of the killing of Osama Bin Laden has landed on area ears, leaving local veterans with the feeling of mission accomplished.

David Garber has served his country for 24 years. He's had four tours in Afghanistan before retiring in 2006. He says he's still in disbelief the United States captured and killed Osama Bin Laden.



Garber says, "These are definitely top dogs."



Retired Marine Captain David Garber describes the Navy SEALs that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Garber is no stranger to war he's served in Afghanistan four times. Bin Laden was killed in a mansion in Abbottabad, Pakistan on Sunday. Garber has a lot of respect for the highly qualified team.



"Part of their training really paid off because he didn't see it coming," says Garber.



He says the Navy SEALS go in quite but the go out with a bang. He says it was a long time coming and says it's still hard to believe; But he's excited the United States caught and killed Osama. Garber says this begins the healing process for all those hurt by Osama's actions.





"My brothers and sisters that are still over there you know it's not in vain and it really brings closure to the victims of 911," says Garber.



Garber doesn't regret any of his overseas service. He says it's an honor to have served his fellow Americans.



"The time I spent away from my family, my friends, the holidays, the birthdays and the anniversaries at the time felt really frustrating but now I can look at it and say I was a part of something that had a great ending."