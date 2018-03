CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Both Rachel and Kathleen Mathews appeared before Judge Susan Lee in U.S. District in Chattanooga Monday.

Rachel, the sister of accused cop killer Jesse Mathews, entered a plea of not guilty on charges connected to the April 2nd tragedy where Chattanooga Police Sgt. Tim Chapin killed in the line of duty.

Mathews' mother, Kathleen, also plead not guilty.

Both are schedule to appear before Judge Harry Mattice on July 5th.