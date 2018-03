from the left this is: Casey Keelen, Rachel Stimson and Courtney Brice. Not pictured is Sarah Wagner.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Four University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students were awarded WRCB TV / Sarkes Tarzian Scholarships Friday.

The WRCB TV / Sarkes Tarzian Scholarships were awarded to Courtney Brice, a sophomore from Maryville, Casey Keelen a senior from Soddy Daisy, Rachel Stimson, a sophomore from Chattanooga and Sarah Wagner, a freshman from Hixson.

The WRCB TV / Sarkes Tarzian Scholarship is presented each year to rising juniors and seniors at UTC who major in Communication and plan to pursue a career in television broadcasting.

The scholarship is name for Sarkes Tarzian, inventor and founder of WRCB-TV's parent company Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana.